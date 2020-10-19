Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

