Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.78. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

