Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of CLFD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearfield by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

