Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Shares of CLFD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearfield by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
