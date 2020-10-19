City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $945.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, analysts predict that City will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter worth $218,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.