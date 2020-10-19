CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.