CIBC Boosts Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$34.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPX. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.79.

TSE CPX opened at C$30.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.84. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$397.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.8335868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

