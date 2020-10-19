CIBC Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.93.

BLX stock opened at C$42.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -198.66. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.00 million. Research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.5211106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

