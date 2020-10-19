China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $14.11. China Construction Bank shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 680,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

