Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $74.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.25 and a beta of -0.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,647,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $1,557,638.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,920 shares of company stock valued at $29,303,934 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,478,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,281,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.