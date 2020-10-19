Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.74. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 1,230,831 shares changing hands.

CHAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

