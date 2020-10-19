Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$244.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.4370667 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

