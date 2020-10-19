Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Sunday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Champion Iron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

OTCMKTS CHPRF opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.