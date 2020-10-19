Centralnic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Gap Down to $85.50

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.50, but opened at $82.50. Centralnic Group shares last traded at $80.02, with a volume of 89,583 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.16.

Get Centralnic Group alerts:

In other Centralnic Group news, insider Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £600,000 ($783,903.84).

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centralnic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centralnic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.