CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

