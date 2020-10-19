Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASY. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $184.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $186.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,246.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

