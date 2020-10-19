Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

