Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caretrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.

CTRE stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.01. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

