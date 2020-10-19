Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

CTRE opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 506,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,793,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 262,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 740,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 675,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

