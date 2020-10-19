Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.
CTRE opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $24.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 506,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,793,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 262,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 740,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 675,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
