Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $34.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

