Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (CNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) to post earnings of C$1.43 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$147.42 on Monday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.36.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total value of C$314,215.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,022,194.20. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.76, for a total value of C$798,321.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,474,449.08. Insiders sold a total of 56,680 shares of company stock worth $7,779,372 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

