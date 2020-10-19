CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.91. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 4,158 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CANF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

