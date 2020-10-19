Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

