Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Calix has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.17-0.21 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CALX opened at $20.60 on Monday. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.98.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

