Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Bunzl stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

