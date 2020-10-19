BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.