Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $141.33

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $898,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $960,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Target by 19,293.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.