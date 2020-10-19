Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

