BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

BRFS stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. BRF has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BRF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

