Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brenntag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It also provides surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, waxes, preservatives, silicones, complexing agents, and actives for skin and hair care, sun care, personal hygiene and body cleansing, color cosmetics, and dental and oral care applications; and value-added services.

