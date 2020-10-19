Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.38-1.44 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BDN opened at $10.21 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

