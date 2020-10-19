Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of BCLI opened at $13.86 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $437.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

