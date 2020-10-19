Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 18.3% in September

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $13.86 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

