Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,085.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,840.41.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,667.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,789.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,643.00. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 628.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185,959 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 103.6% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 84.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 284,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,283,000 after acquiring an additional 129,887 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

