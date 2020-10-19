Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

