Biogen (BIIB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.26 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 34.00-36.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $34.00-36.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.01 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.64.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.96.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

