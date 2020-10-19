BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years. The company’s efforts boosted the drug’s sales and the momentum continues in 2020. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. However, BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Its portfolio and pipeline may face severe competition as these target a highly genericized and crowded market. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q3 earnings results. BioDelivery has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.69 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.45 million, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.