BidaskClub Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.96 million, a PE ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $48,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,659 shares of company stock worth $1,084,822. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

