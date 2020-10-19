BidaskClub Lowers American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised American National Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $69.72 on Friday. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director E Douglas Mcleod purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $251,061 over the last three months. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American National Insurance by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American National Insurance by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American National Insurance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American National Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in American National Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.