BidaskClub Downgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

