Berenberg Bank Reiterates €27.50 Price Target for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG)

Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.45 ($28.76).

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

ETR:TEG opened at €26.76 ($31.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. TAG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a one year high of €26.84 ($31.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.