Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Resolute Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGGF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.