Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNFT. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.50. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

