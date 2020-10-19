Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives $28.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.
In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 217.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 698.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.