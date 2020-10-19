Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives $28.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 217.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 698.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.