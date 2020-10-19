Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

Get Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) alerts:

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. Base Resources Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of $166.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.