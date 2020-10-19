Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. Base Resources Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of $166.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

