Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TKAYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TKAYY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

