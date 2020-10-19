Barclays Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $30.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.63 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 15.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,199,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

