Barclays Begins Coverage on Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ERFSF opened at $845.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.93. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $430.00 and a fifty-two week high of $868.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $795.16 and a 200 day moving average of $666.80.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

