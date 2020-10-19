Bank of America Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $570.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $475.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.18 and its 200 day moving average is $265.83. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $565.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,204.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $352,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 92.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

