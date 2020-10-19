Bank of America Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $107.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.73.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE opened at $91.97 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $99.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $2,002,212.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 11,346 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $964,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,686 shares of company stock worth $10,809,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.