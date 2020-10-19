Baader Bank Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)

Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.